'Jagame Thandhiram': How To Watch This Dhanush-starrer Tamil Film Online? Find Out

Jagame Thandhiram is one of Dhanush's highly anticipated films after the release of Karnan in April 2021. The movie, whose release was previously delayed because of the pandemic, will now release on the OTT platform Netflix. The news of Jagame Thandhiram's release was announced on April 27, via Netflix India's Twitter account. Jagame Thandhiram's release date is set for June 18, 2021.

How to watch Jagame Thandhiram online?

After a delay of more than a year, Jagame Thandhiram will not be released in the theatres because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans of the actor will have to tune into their computers, cellphones and TV screens to watch the movie online. As Netflix's tradition of releasing movie goes, Jagame Thandhiram will be available from 12:30 pm IST on June 18 for the fans to watch. All you need to have is a Netflix account and a stable internet connection and you are good to go!

A look at Jagame Thandiram's teaser and song releases

The teaser for the movie was released in February 2021. The release of the movie's teaser raised anticipation among the fans of the star. The movie's cast consists of Dhanush as Suruli, a comic gangster, Scottish actor James Cosmo in the antagonist role and Aishwarya Lekshmi in a prominent role. Jagame Thandhiram marks James Cosmos debut in the Indian film industry. The movie was earlier going to be titled Suruli, referring to Dhanush's character in the film but it was later changed.

According to Netflix, the plot of Jagame Thandhiram is as follows, "When a clever carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow."

On May 22, a sweet surprise came for the fans in the form of a new song from the film. The song is Nethu and it is picturised on Dhanush and Aishwarya's characters. The peppy romantic song is sung by Dhanush himself and composed by Santhosh Narayanan. This is the third song from the film which was released. The previously released songs are Rakita Rakita and Bujji which were released last year.

