'Jagame Thandhiram' On Netflix: Producers Express Happiness As Film Gets OTT Release

Ahead of the digital premiere of the highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram, producers of Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment issued a statement thanking the film’s cast and crew, media, and fans for their constant support. They also reiterated that choosing the OTT platform Netflix to release the film worldwide was the best available option during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagame Thandhiram producers issue statement

The producers mentioned that consuming content with the comfort of the house I something that the viewers have enjoyed doing during the pandemic. Sharing their thoughts on the same, the producers said, “Given the unprecedented scenario of a global pandemic, consuming content at the comfort and safety of our homes has become the best available option for the entertainment industry to continue functioning. We are extremely proud and happy to have utilised this opportunity to secure the widest release one could imagine for a home-grown Tamil film, by joining hands with Netflix and making ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ – which is our biggest and most ambitious production to date – instantly available in 17 languages across 190 Countries, and to over 200 Million subscribers of Netflix .”

Releasing Jagame Thandhiram on OTT had been a sore spot between the producers and the film’s star Dhanush. Even an online campaign to build pressure on the producers to withdraw from the deal with Netflix and stick to the traditional theatrical window. However, the producers remained unfazed. Producer S. Sashikanth of Y NOT Studios has refrained from taking part in promotional activities and media interactions since the Netflix release of Jagame Thandhiram was officially announced. The film is written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. Besides Dhanush, the film stars Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan, Deepak Paramesh, and others. The movie will follow the life of a gangster and his choice between good and evil. Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram would be essaying the role of Suruli Rajan.

The movie was initially shelved in 2016 but was later revived for a theatrical release. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the makers of the film scheduled for a digital release on June 18, 2021. Along with Jagame Thandhiram release date, it was also announced that the movie will be released in 17 languages include Telugu, English, French, German, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), and Vietnamese.

IMAGE: SSTUDIOSYNOT/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.