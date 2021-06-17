Jagame Thandhiram Release Date On Netflix: Cast, Plot & More About Film Starring Dhanush

Jagame Thandhiram is an upcoming Tamil-language action gangster film by Karthik Subbaraj. The Jagame Thandhiram cast includes Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in the lead roles. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2020, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the makers planned to release the film only in theatres but later, it was decided that the film will be released digitally worldwide through Netflix. Read ahead to know more about Jagame Thandhiram release date on Netflix.

A look at Jagame Thandhiram release date on Netflix

Jagame Thandhiram is slated to release on June 18, 2021, on Netflix at 12.30 pm in 17 languages. Apart from Tamil, viewers can watch the movie in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese.

On June 16, 2021, Reliance Entertainment, who co-produced the film with Y Not Studios, took to Twitter to share details about Dhanush's new movie release date and time. They shared a new poster that features Dhanush dressed in a dhoti and a shirt while overlooking the skyline. The poster reads, “World Premiere 18 June 12.30 PM IST.” In the caption, they wrote, “Less than 48 Hours to Go for #JagameThandhiram Set your timers!” and further tagged the cast and crew. Have a look at their post below.

More about Jagame Thandhiram

The Jagame Thandhiram trailer was released on June 1, 2021, and the two-and-a-half-minute trailer assures netizens of an action-packed thriller. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Suruli, a reckless gangster from Madurai who becomes a part of a London-based gang to carry out some illegal underworld operations.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Suruli is a reckless, gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically-affluent gang leader Peter and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the Sivadoss and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London. The fundamental theme of Suruli is about a fight for what you can truly call home seen from the perspectives of three different characters.” Check out the Jagame Thandhiram trailer below.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM JAGAME THANDHIRAM TRAILER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.