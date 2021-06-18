'Jagame Thandhiram' Review: Netizens Call It 'clinical Entertainer' Appreciating Dhanush

Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush started streaming on Netflix on June 18 at 12:30 PM IST. The movie is centred on the life of Suruli who is a reckless gangster from Madhurai. The film focuses on his journey as he becomes a part of a London-based gang to carry out some illegal underworld operations. As the Dhanush starrer premiered online, here’s a look at Jagame Thandhiram review by netizens.

A look at Jagame Thandhiram review by netizens

Netizens have been going gaga over Dhanush's new movie. Twitter was filled with tweets where netizens expressed their excitement for the movie. They have been posting snippets from Netflix as they watch the movie calling it showtime. There are users appreciating Dhanush's classic entry in the movie. One of the users shared a clip of Dhanush's entry and appreciated the actor with fire emoticons.

Calling it a "clinical entertainer", one of Twitteratis wrote, "#JagameThandhiram review 4/5. Clinical entertainer...Dhanush as parota master and Gangster. New age gangster film by @karthiksubbaraj! 1st half ponadhe therla.... 2nd half semma mass scenes. Theatre material!"

About Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is directed by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra. The movie will follow the life of a gangster and his choice between good and evil. Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram would be essaying the role of Suruli Rajan. Jagame Thandhiram cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi as Attila, Joju George as Sivadoss, James Cosmo as Peter Sprott, Kalaiyarasan as Deepan, Soundararaja as Paraman, Sharath Ravi as Vicky, Deepak Paramesh as Dharani, Vadivukkarasi as Manimegalai, Ashwanth Ashokkumar as Theeran and others. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the songs have been penned by Vivek, Dhanush, Anthony Daasan, and Richard Harvey.

The movie was initially shelved in 2016 but was later revived for a theatrical release. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the makers of the film scheduled for a digital release on June 18, 2021. Along with Jagame Thandhiram release date, it was also announced that the movie will be released in 17 languages include Telugu, English, French, German, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Spanish (Neutral), Thai, Indonesian, Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish (Castilian), and Vietnamese.

IMAGE: Still from Jagame Thandhiram

