'Jagame Thandhiram' Trailer: Dhanush Promises A Power-packed Watch

Three months after releasing the teaser of Dhanush's highly-anticipated film, Jagame Thandhiram, Netflix India has finally dropped the much-awaited Jagame Thandhiram trailer on their YouTube channel today. Along with releasing the upcoming Tamil film's trailer, the makers of this Dhanush-starrer also announced its direct-to-digital release date on the streaming giant. The two-and-a-half-minutes trailer assures netizens of an action-packed thriller about a "Tamil gangster in the streets of London".

Jagame Thandhiram trailer teases release of the Dhanush film on June 18

After months and months of anticipation, Kollywood superstar Dhanush's much-talked-about gangster film Jagame Thandhiram got a release date, and it is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 18, 2021. Earlier today, i.e. June 1, Netflix India announced the Jagame Thandhiram release date by treating ardent Dhanush fans with the film's trailer. The newly-released trailer of this Karthik Subbaraj directorial gives the audience a peek into the world of Suruli, a reckless gangster from Madurai who becomes a part of a London-based gang to carry on some illegal underworld operations. The official plot synopsis of the actioner reads:

"Suruli" (Dhanush) is a reckless, gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically-affluent gang leader 'Peter' (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the 'Sivadoss' (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London. The fundamental theme of "Suruli" is about a fight for what you can truly call home seen from the perspectives of three different characters.

Jagame Thandhiram trailer review

The Jagame Thandhiram trailer manages to efficiently capture the essence of both Tamil Nadu's Madurai city and London, United Kingdom. In addition to being a power-packed actioner, the trailer also boasts of the film's comedy genre in the periphery. From what is seen in the trailer, Dhanush is sure to leave the masses in awe of him with his exemplary performance as Suruli while other Jagame Thandhiram cast members including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthik Subbaraj, and James Cosmo do not disappoint either.

Watch the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram below:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JAGAME THANDHIRAM TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.