Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush's Gangster Role Wins Hearts; Fans Say 'vera Level'

Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram has now become one of the most anticipated films of 2021. On Tuesday, June 1, the makers of the film have finally released the trailer of the movie featuring the notorious gangster, Suruli. Helmed by Karthik Subbharaj, the Jagame Thandhiram trailer has created a massive stir online, as fans have gushed to praise the trailer and Dhanush’s acting prowess as well.

Jagame Thandhiram’s trailer reactions

The makers of the film took to their official Twitter space to release the Jagame Thandhiram trailer among fans online. While sharing the clip, the music composer of the film, Santhosh Narayan said, “Here we go ! Presenting the official trailer of #JagameThandhiram . Please stay safe and indoors if possible”. As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, netizens went berserk over it. While some called it a “vera level” film, many were left disappointed as the movie will have an OTT release amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Fans said, “Anna Vera level But I'm disappointed. For an ott release”, “Oh!!! Why on OTT ITS AN PAKKA ENTERTAINING BLOCKBUSTER for sure! Feeling sad for #Dhanush fans!” Netizens are also loved Dhanush’s gangster avatar as they wrote, “complete gangsta trailer love it Karthik sir flavour perform by Dhanush sir mass” and Excellent can’t wait to watch”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Anna Vera level 🔥 🔥🔥

But I'm dissapointed. For an ott release😞 — Anirudh FREAK ♥️ (@anirudh_veriyan) June 1, 2021

Oh!!! Why on OTT

ITS AN PAKKA ENTERTAINING BLOCKBUSTER for sure!

Feeling sad for #Dhanush fans! 🙃#JagameThandhiramTrailer !! — ₮Ⱨ₳Ⱡ₳₱₳₮ⱧɎ ₳Đ₥łⱤɆⱤ (@folkofvijay966) June 1, 2021

It's going to be your best film @karthiksubbaraj#JagameThandhiramTrailer — Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK22614335) June 1, 2021

Excellent can’t wait to watch.. — Master (@arunkalyan5) June 1, 2021

complete gangsta

trailer

love it

karthik sir flavour perform by dhanush sir

mass

👑 — Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) June 1, 2021

Vearra level 😂 thaliva — Baskaran Karan (@Baskara14490549) June 1, 2021

Suruli is going to create magic in OTT Platform — Madhusudhanan Varadarajulu (@Madhusu76425277) June 1, 2021

Vera level 💥💥💥 — Trackey Tamil (@TamilSe77469553) June 1, 2021

GIVE THIS MAN ANY ROLE AND HE WILL NAIL IT STARTED WITH NADIGAR THILAGAM SIVAJI GANESAN, THEN NAVARASA NAYAGAN KARTHIK MUTHURAMAN THEN KING OF ,KOLLYWOOD THALAPATHY VIJAY @actorvijay AND THE NEXT GENERATION GOES TO @dhanushkraja — Makkal Thalapathy Vin Vetrimaaran @ Aravinthan (@MakkalVin) June 1, 2021

Going by the Jagame Thandhiram trailer, it seems that Tamil gangster Suruli is all set to go on a rampaging war with the main antagonist of the film. The most notorious gangster from Tamil Nadu will establish terror on the streets of London. The clip features picturesque foreign landscapes that give the South Indian touch an international twist. Dhanush is both fierce and comic in the trailer. Check it out below:

Jagame Thandhiram marks the Indian film debut of international actor James Cosmo, which has also raised anticipation about the film. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, the movie also features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role. Initially, the film was supposed to hit the theatres in May 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused several production delays and the release of the film was pushed ahead. Now, the creators of the film have decided to release Jagame Thandhiram digitally through Netflix on June 18.

(Image: Still from Jagame Thandhiram trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.