'Jagame Thandiram' Director Karthik Subbaraj Thanks Dhanush For His 'perseverance'

Jagame Thandiram has been one of the most highly anticipated films of Tamil cinema this year. After a long wait from fans, the movie has finally streamed on Netflix on June 18. On the occasion of its release, director Karthik Subbaraj has penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for Dhanush on social media. He elaborated on how the actor has worked hard for the film and how his contribution has created a positive impact on it. His message soon received warm reactions from fans who heaped praises on both of them.

Karthik Subbaraj thanks Dhanush for his “perseverance”

Fans have been waiting for a long time to watch Dhanush play the role of Suruli, who is an underdog gangster who gets recruited for a mission. Dhanush was the first one to pen a note of gratitude for Subbaraj as the movie was premiered on the streaming giant. He expressed his pleasure to portray the notorious gangster and credited the filmmaker for presenting him with the opportunity. In response, the director reciprocated his remarks by saying that his feelings are mutual towards the actor.

Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved every bit of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli every credit goes to you and your lovely team. pic.twitter.com/eEvqhqqSas — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

Same feelings here 🤗 Thanks a lot for everything...if not for your perseverance #JagameThandhiram wouldn't have been possible.

Feeling so lucky to have worked with an awesome performer & person like you.... 🙏🏼😊

Will always cherish the experience of bringing #Suruli to life. https://t.co/mu4KXhX94r — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 17, 2021

Karthik talked about how the film may not have panned out without the efforts taken by Dhanush. He also added that he was “lucky” to get a chance to work with him while praising both his personality and acting skills. The filmmaker ended his note by saying that he would always reminisce the memories of bringing the character of Suruli “to life”. His tweet soon yielded excited reactions from fans, who appreciated the efforts made by both of them for this film. Many of them also tweeted about how they can’t wait to watch the character in action.

Jagame Thandiram was originally supposed to be released in theatres last month on May 1. However, due to the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases, theatres were shut down temporarily which resulted in the delay. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars other popular names such as Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Sharath Ravi and many more. This film has also been dubbed in other Indian languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada as well as numerous foreign languages.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'JAGAME THANDIRAM' TRAILER

