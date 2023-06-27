Jagapathi Babu's Rudrangi Trailer Promises To Transport Viewers Back In Time | WATCH

The much-anticipated film Rudrangi's trailer was dropped on Monday (June 26). The periodic drama is produced by Telangana MLA Dr Rasamayi Balakishan. Jagapathi Babu is headlining the film, which is a period drama.

3 things you need to know

Rudrangi is directed by Ajay Samrat.

It stars Mamata Mohandas, Vimala Raman, Ashish Gandhi, Ganavi Laxman, Kalakeya Prabhakar and RS Nanda.

The film will hit theatres on July 7. In a period setting, it will also touch upon social issues.

Rudrangi's trailer has Baahubali-like visual tone

The trailer of Rudrangi takes viewers on a journey back in time, showcasing the public's revolt against the tyranny of Bhim Rao Dora in the village of Rudrangi. It offers glimpses of Telangana's social landscape in the past, while showcasing the stark divide between the aristocratic elite and the courageous individuals who dared to stand agianst them. The public response and rebellion against Dora's suppression form the central theme of the movie. It will also shed light on the struggles of those who opposed the ruling classes.

The gathering of nobles in the trailer paints a vivid picture of the social conditions prevalent during that era, setting the stage for a gripping tale of resistance and societal transformation. It leaves a lasting impact with its noteworthy performances by the lead actors.

The grandeur is reminiscent of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali. The cast adds the required depth and intensity to the narrative. The film's meticulous attention to detail and captivating visual presentation transport viewers to the bygone era and also immerse them in the socio-cultural milieu of Telangana's historical struggle.

Dr Rasamayi Balakishan's audacious adventure in film

Undertaking the challenge of creating a monumental period action film with Telangana's historical background is no small feat, yet producer Dr Rasamayi Balakishan fearlessly took on this endeavor. Renowned as a cultural leader and the voice of the Telangana movement, his involvement adds a unique touch to the film. The team behind Rudrangi promises that his soul-stirring song in the movie will be a major attraction, further elevating the overall cinematic experience.