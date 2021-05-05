Jagga Jasoos Editor Ajay Sharma Passes Away, Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar Confirms News

In an unfortunate turn of events, film editor Ajay Sharma has passed away. On Wednesday morning, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar confirmed the news of the editor's demise via social media. The actor mourned the loss of Ajay Sharma enunciating that she is utterly devastated. Take a look at the tweet shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar here:

Shriya Pilgaonkar mourns the loss of Ajay Sharma

The Mirzapur actor said that Ajay wasn’t just great at his work but also he was a gem of a human being. She tweeted, “Several tweets paid tribute to the editor after the news of his death broke. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense”.

Devasted is an understatement ðŸ’”

We lost Ajay Sharma today.

Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

Many acquaintances from the Bollywood film industry are sharing condolences for Ajay’s family. Fellow friend and editor TS Suresh, took to Twitter to share, “Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time”. Here’s taking at how celebs and netizens are reacting to the news.

Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. ðŸ•¯ï¸ðŸŒ¹ https://t.co/NoSLctK7AR — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) May 5, 2021

#RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon. ðŸ’” — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 5, 2021

God! How many more of the young will we lose?! ðŸ˜­ — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 5, 2021

Young talent. Gone too soon. Heartbreaking news. — Tanvi Dubey (@_TanviD) May 5, 2021

RIP. ðŸ™ðŸ•‰ — Aseem Arrora (@aseem_arora) May 5, 2021

Ajay Sharma was well-known for his editorial work in several acclaimed Bollywood films including Karwaan, Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, and also the super hit Amazon series Bandish Bandits. Currently, he was working on Taapsee Pannu starrer upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. Apart from this, Ajay has also worked as an assistant editor for hit films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, The Dirty Picture, Barfi, and more.

Ajay Sharma also wore the director’s hat for the short film, Jolly 1995 which is available on Hotstar. Ajay Sharma’s other projects include Gori Tere Mere Pyaar Mein, Woh Lamhe, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and more. The sudden demise of the editor has left many in a state of shock. However, the reason for his death hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar could only confirm the news of his demise, she did not reveal any details about the cause of his death.

(Promo Image Source: 22 Yards The Film Twitter)