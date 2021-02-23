Jaggesh Apologises To Actor Darshan For Derogatory Remarks On The Actor

Actor Jaggesh, who is known for his controversial statements and yet again gone on to make headlines for making derogatory remarks. However, the actor recently went on to apologise to Challenging Star Darshan due to his remarks in an audio clip. The audio clip, which infuriated Darshan's fans, went viral and landed the senior actor in a new controversy.

When Jaggesh was shooting for the comedy film Totapuri near a village in Bannur on Monday, Darshan's fans sieged him on the shooting spot, demanding an immediate apology. Jaggesh tries to reassure the fans in a video that is widely shared on social media that it is not his voice and his relationship with Darshan remains cordial. It fails, however, to reduce the friction between fans. Despite being a senior star, he also got upset by the way he has been treated by fans. Jaggesh tendered an apology when the fans did not relent.

About Jaggesh and Darshan

In the past, Darshan and Jaggesh worked together in the Kannada film titled Agraja. Srinandan directed the multi-starrer. Well, for decades, Darshan has been in the industry and enjoys a huge fan following. To get an apology from Jaggesh, his fans left no stone unturned. On the other hand, in spite of being a senior actor, Jaggesh was upset about the way Challenging Star's acted with him on the sets. However, the actor has yet to respond to this controversy and the comments made about him.

Jaggesh controversy

Apart from this, a few months earlier, when he expressed his views on pan-Indian films, Jaggesh was also in another controversy. While engaging with journalists about having completed 40 years as an actor, he had said that Pan India cinema would not feed the Kannadigas. He also added that it will fail to give them work. He revealed that the current trend is to try and impress people who don't belong here and that has caused people to lose out on jobs.

In the meantime, Darshan is looking forward to the grand release of his upcoming film, Roberrt. The film is being directed by Tharun Sudhir and released on March 11. The actor recently shared an update on the movie's grand pre-release event. Take a look.

ನಮ್ಮ #Roberrt ಚಿತ್ರದ ಪ್ರೀ-ರಿಲೀಸ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 28 ರಂದು ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಮೈದಾನ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.



The pre-release celebration of our #Roberrt movie will be held on February 28th 6Pm Desai Circle Keshwapur Road Railway Ground Hubli @UmapathyFilms @TharunSudhir pic.twitter.com/sqaoJubmJj — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) February 22, 2021

