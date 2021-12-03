'Jai Bhim' Receives Golden Globes 2022 Nomination; India's Official Entry At The Awards

Suriya starrer, Jai Bhim has been garnering appreciation from fans and critics from all over the nation and the movie recently went international and bagged yet another accolade. The courtroom Tamil drama recently received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.

Jai Bhim is based on a true incident from 1993, on a case fought by retired Justice K. Chandru. The movie further follows the lives of a couple from the Irular tribe, where the husband gets arrested by the police and his wife seeks help from advocate Chandru to receive justice.

Jai Bhim makes it to Golden Globe 2022

It was recently revealed that Jai Bhim, directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, has bagged a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Films. The moment this news surfaced on the internet, the fans expressed their delight by congratulating the makers of the film as well as actor Suriya on social media.

Many of them also added various emojis to depict how excited they were to find out about Jai Bhim's Golden Globes 2022 nomination, while many others stated how it was such a proud moment. Some of the fans also wished actor Suriya all the best for future endeavours and wished that he kept entertaining his fans.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🗡️⛓️⚔️ — SFC Media © (@YadhuNopz) November 29, 2021

Many congratulations @Suriya_offl . This is absolutely delightful news. Wishing you the best of the best for all your future endeavours. Keep entertaining and keep rocking 👍. Loads of love & respect♥️💐🤗. — Shainaz Awf (@ShainazAwf) November 29, 2021

While the fans have been celebrating the Jai Bhim Golden Globes nomination 2022, it will be interesting for them to learn that 39 years ago, Richard Attenborough's Gandhi was nominated at the Golden Globes under the category of Best Picture - Foreign Language and emerged as a winner, making Indians proud.

Therefore, the audience is now expecting Jai Bhim to repeat history after a span of 39 years. The fans are now awaiting the release of the Golden Globes 2022 winners list that will finally reveal whether Jai Bhim makes history after 39 years.

Jai Bhim cast

Apart from Suriya essaying the lead role of Chandru, other cast members include actors namely Lijomol Jose as Senggeni, baby Joshika Maya as Alli, K. Manikandan as Rajakannu, Rajisha Vijayan as Mythra, Prakash Raj as IG Perumalsamy, Rao Ramesh as Advocate General S. Ram Mohan, Tamizh as Sub-inspector Gurumoorthy and Guru Somasundaram as PP Chellapandiyan, among others.

