'Jai Bhim' Row: Court Orders FIR Against Suriya, Team Over Portrayal Of Vanniyar Community

Tensions and problems seem to be mounting on the makers of the popular film Jai Bhim even months after its release. Jai Bhim that recently won big at the 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival landed into trouble again. In a major development, as per sources, Chennai court has ordered the police to file an FIR against lead star Suriya, his wife Jyothika, and director Gnanavel under charges of allegedly misrepresenting the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim.

For the unversed, the Suriya starrer legal drama follows the story of a tribal couple - Senggeni and Rajakannu - and the injustice that the wife has to face when the husband goes missing from the police custody after being arrested on false allegations. Starting from the journey of a wife seeking justice for her husband to highlighting the tribal community, the film was an eye-opener.

Jai Bhim lands into legal trouble

However, it seemed the film did not resonate well with certain sections of the society as the movie continues to face the heat even months after its release. The petition was filed by a Vanniyar group called Rudra Vanniyar Sena, which has said that people belonging to the community have been shown in a very poor light in the movie.

According to various reports, the petitioners had approached the Chennai Saidapet court in November 2021 seeking directions for a case to be registered against the film as it showed several scenes referring to their community.

Their petition came up for hearing on April 29, 2022, and reportedly nobody from the team showed up before the court. The petitioner submitted to the court that several scenes in the movie have been shot “only to show the Vanniyar community in a bad light.” the case will be heard again on May 20.

This is not the first time that the film faced backlash, earlier, the Vanniyar Sangam, a caste grouping for the Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas who are the intermediary and dominant caste segment in the Tamil ethnicity, has issued a legal notice to the actor, who is also the producer of the film, for allegedly hurting their sentiments. In the notice, the Vanniyar Sangam also demanded the filmmakers remove the scene from the movie where they believed there was a wrong representation of their community, projecting them as wrongdoers. In the legal notice, the Sangam had also sought a Rs 5 crore compensation within seven days.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya