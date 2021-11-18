'Jai Bhim' Row: Vanniyar Sangam Writes To Union Govt, Urges To Derecognise Film

The Vanniyar Sangam, the parent organisation of Tamil Nadu based political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), wrote to the Union government requesting the directorate of film festivals or any other authority not to consider Tamil movie Jai Bhim for any appreciation or recognition.

The letter addressed to Directorate of Film Festivals and secretaries of Information and Broadcasting ministry, and Information and Public Relations department said, "the movie has been produced with a view to malign the Vanniyar community and certain sequences have been deliberately inserted with a view to create communal unrest between the Vanniyar community and other underprivileged community."

"My client on behalf of the Vaniyar community hereby makes an earnest request to your good self not to entertain the movie Jai Bhim for any appreciation, recognition and award...Even though the movie line based upon the real story is to exhibit the misery undergone by an underprivileged man and his wife, in view of the mischievous sequences in the movie, deliberately inserted for the purpose of damnifying the particular community, this movie does not deserve any recognition or appreciation."

The letter further states that the scenes in the movie amount to offences under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 153, 153A, 499, 503, 504 and 505. It further alleged that the Jai Bhim team is "continuously indulged in activities of degrading and demanding the most backward and downtrodden communities."

PMK’s Palanisamy booked for issuing 'threat' statement against actor Suriya

Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday booked PMK Mayiladuthurai District Secretary 'Sithamalli' A Palanisamy for declaring Rs 1 lakh cash reward for 'kicking' actor Suriya. He has been booked under several sections of IPC.

The PMK members also stopped the screen of the movie at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai. The state president of Vanniyar Sangam had also sent a legal notice to teams of the Jai Bhim film and Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, amidst this controversy, security has been beefed up outside Suriya's house. Reportedly, special police protection has been deployed at his residence.

The movie is based on a true event story of a tribal couple, Rajakannu and Senggen, and the injustice the couple has to face after Rajakannu's arrest in a false case. The wife then seeks help from lawyer Chandu, who fights against prejudice.

Image: ActorSuriya/Instagram