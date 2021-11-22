'Jai Bhim' Row: Writer Of Suriya-starrer Returns Remuneration Over 'betrayal' Claims

Three weeks after its release, Jai Bhim continues to face controversies. The row over the alleged offensive portrayal of the Vanniyar caste is showing no signs of subsiding. The latest instance in this regard was a writer associated with the Suriya-starrer returning his fee for the movie.

A writer named Kanmani Gunasekaran has alleged that the makers 'betrayed' him. He had penned the dialects of the Nadu Nadu region for the movie. He has claimed that the makers made multiple changes for the film, like the title and that he was not in favour of it.

Jai Bhim writer returns remuneration over 'betrayal'

Kanmani Gunasekaran, as per a report on The Hindu, claimed that he returned his ₹50,000 remunerations for the film, by sending a cheque to the producers, 2D Entertainment, owned by Suriya, wife, actor Jyothika, among others. He stated that he belonged to the Vanniyar community, the members of which have protested against the film.

He shared that when he joined the film on director TJ Gnanavel's offer, he was told that the title of the movie was Eli Vettai (Rat Hunting). Gunasekaran added that the director promised to make the changes, when Gunasekaran told him that except for some names, everything else went in line with the milieu of the region. He claimed that there was a perversion after the changes, like that of the title, was made.

Jai Bhim is based on a real story of the death of a tribal man in police custody in the mid-90s. The Vanniyar Sangam has alleged that the movie showed the Vanniyar caste in poor light, claiming that the name of the sub-inspector character, who ill-treats the innocent people, Gurumoorthy, was defamatory to late Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Kaduvetti Guru.

Gunasekaran was also of the same view as he alleged that the movie had insulted Kaduvetti Guru. He claimed that the story went against facts.

Suriya, who plays the role of a lawyer in the movie, was provided police protection at his Chennai home after a threat from a PMK leader. Director Gnanavel has apologised for the controversy and also stated that the glimpse of the community of a firepot symbol of the party, another grievance raised by the leaders was not the intention.

