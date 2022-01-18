Last Updated:

'Proud Moment' | 'Jai Bhim': Suriya-starrer Court Drama Features On Oscars YouTube Channel, Fans Rejoice

Tollywood actor Suriya’s last outing- a courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' has achieved another ever since its release after it featured on Oscars YouTube channel.

Prachi Arya
Suriya Sivakumar, Jai Bhim

Tollywood actor Suriya’s last outing- a courtroom drama Jai Bhim has achieved another ever since its release. The film that received a terrific response is inspired by the true events of the tribal community. Much to the surprise of the fans, the film has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards.

The Suriya starrer film became the first one to receive a prestigious honour from the Oscars. The film directed by T. J. Gnanavel is bankrolled by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. Apart from Suriya essaying the lead role of Chandru, other cast members include actors namely Lijomol Jose as Senggeni, baby Joshika Maya as Alli, K. Manikandan as Rajakannu, Rajisha Vijayan as Mythra, Prakash Raj as IG Perumalsamy, Rao Ramesh as Advocate General S. Ram Mohan, Tamizh as Sub-inspector Gurumoorthy and Guru Somasundaram as PP Chellapandiyan, among others.

Suriya's Jai Bhim features on Oscars YouTube channel 

The story of the film revolves around a pregnant wife who seeks help from a certain advocate Chandry after her husband goes missing in Police custody. The movie attracted many controversies as the movie portrays caste basis preference and treatment by the police. Adding another feather to its cap, a scene from the film along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. Soon after the news started flooding on social media, fans could not control their excitement and started trending hashtag #JaiBhim. 

One of the users wrote, “Small Video Tribute for #JaiBhim for showcasing in Oscar's YouTube Channel.” Another user wrote, “#JaiBhim Reach level... Now #Oscars Youtube channel upload the video for Jai Bhim...” A third user chimed in and wrote, “#JaiBhim on Oscars YouTube, It's a proud moment for every SURIYA anna fans ....” While another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “#JaiBhim is the first Tamil movie to show in #Oscar Youtube Chanel...Hope for Nominations for at least one category.” 

Meanwhile, previously, the courtroom Tamil drama recently received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards 2022. Jai Bhim is based on a true incident from 1993, on a case fought by retired Justice K. Chandru. It has bagged a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Films.

