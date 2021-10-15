'Jai Bhim' Teaser: Actor Suriya Turns Into An Upright Lawyer To Fight Oppression; Watch

The makers of upcoming OTT film Jai Bhim starring Suriya have released its trailer today, showcasing the actor playing an upright lawyer to protect the rights of the oppressed. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, revolves around a lawyer Chandru on his quest to secure legal justice for people from the Scheduled Tribe, who face severe oppression in the society. The film, which is based on real-life events, is being bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, which is Suriya's production firm.

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Prakash Raj in a cop's role, while Lijomol Jose takes on a tribal woman's character. Ramesh Rao, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan among others will also be seen in supporting roles. Unveiling the trailer, Suriya also stated that he holds Jai Bhim 'close to his heart".

Jai Bhim official teaser launched

Taking to his social media handles on the occasion of Dussehra, October 15, the Soorarai Pottru actor released the one-and-a-half-minute clip of the high voltage courtroom drama. Sharing the links of the teaser's Tamil and Telugu versions, he penned a note stating, "I strongly believe true stories can bring true changes in the society...#JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart!! (sic)."

Packed with hard-hitting dialogues and a strong didactic message, the film sheds light on the atrocities meted out to certain sections of people in a divided society. The film narrates the story of Senggeni and Rajakannu, whose lives topple after Rajakannu is convicted by the police due to an untoward incident and later goes missing from the police station. Suriya drops in to aid Senggeni, who is out to seek justice for her husband.

Jai Bhim will mark its premiere on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Diwali, on November 2. The film will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The movie comes as a part of the four-film deal signed by the actor with the streaming platform earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Suriya's recent production Udanpirappe marked its premiere on October 14. The film starred Jyotika, Sasi Kumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Soori, Niveditha Sathish, and Siddhu. Suriya will also be seen in Oh My Dog, co-starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTOR SURIYA)