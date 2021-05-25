'Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa' Cast: A Look At The Actors Of The 1996 Devotional Movie

Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa is a 1996 Bollywood movie directed by Shantilal Soni. The movie is centred around a young girl who is blessed by Goddess Kali since she was a child and throughout her life tries to protect her family with the help of the deity. Let's take a look at the cast of Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa movie.

A look at Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa movie cast and plot

Plot

The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "A young woman is harassed and tormented by her mother-in-law. She is rescued from her predicament by the Goddess Kali who is pleased with her ardent devotion." The film is about Jyoti who is a devotee of Goddess Kali. She is tortured by her stepmother and is forcefully married to a mentally unstable boy Mangal as he is rich despite facing objections from Jyoti's father who is against the marriage. The movie shows how Jyoti tries to clear her name from the wrongful accusations with the blessing of the Goddess.

Cast

Hema Malini as Kali Maa

Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini plays the role of Goddess Kali in the movie who is so pleased by Jyoti's devotion that she often appears to save her from being tormented by people who do not wish her well and blesses Jyoti with power and strength to stand up for herself.

Mrinal Kulkarni

Mrinal Kulkarni plays the lead role of Jyoti in the movie. She has been praying to Kali Maa ever since she was a child and often hears the Goddess speak to her whenever she is in trouble. Whenever she needs helps she prays to the Goddess to show her the right way.

Alok Nath

Alok Nath plays the role of Jyoti's father in the movie who loves his daughter a lot and instils the habit of praying in her when she is a child. Her father is not at all happy when Jyoti is married off to a mentally ill person just for the sake of money but he is helpless at the hand of his wife.

Ajinkkya Deo

Ajinkya Deo plays the role of Jyoti's husband Mangal who is mentally ill since birth and does not understand what is happening with him. However in the latter part of the movie he is turned into a healthy man by the blessings of the Goddess.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE JAI DAKSHINESHWAR KALI MAA MOVIE

