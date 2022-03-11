Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Incident When He Almost Got Arrested With Kamal Haasan In New York

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently recounted an incident where he almost got arrested in the United States with seasoned actor Kamal Haasan while shooting for the 2013 action film Vishwaroopam. The talented actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming OTT series Bloody Brothers also starring Zeeshan Ayyub which is billed as a dark comedy thriller. The series revolves around two brothers' plight to save themselves after they accidentally kill someone in a road accident.

As the film focuses on the topic of the fear of getting caught and proving one's innocence, Ahlawat took a trip down memory lane to recall a similar situation he got entangled in with the prominent actor. Although the situation could have taken a turn for the worse for the actors, the Paatal Lok actor still managed to find a silver lining in the situation.

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls almost getting arrested with Kamal Haasan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 42-year-old actor recounted the incident that happened in Manhatten, New York, while filming for Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan. The incident took place on a bridge during Christmas of 2013 and the entire city was on high alert due to the festive season, as per Ahlawat. The shooting involved three SUVs with Haasan and Ahlawat together in a car where they had to cross a toll booth to return to the bridge due to multiple takes.

As they returned to the bridge for the third time, Ahlawat recalled getting surrounded by eight to ten cop cars. Out of fear, the actor remembered thinking 'just please don't shoot us' as both the actors put their hands up and explained to the cops that they were filming for a movie. He recounted getting out of the situation 'somehow' but not without a warning from the New York cops. He also added that although the situation was traumatic, it became a 'hilarious memory' for him.

As mentioned earlier, the actor managed to find a silver lining in the situation as he recalled thinking that he would become a 'hit' if he got arrested with prominent actor Kamal Haasan on the foreign land. Making light of the situation, the actor recalled thinking, ''Jaideep Ahlawat would be the man who got arrested with Kamal Haasan in the US''.