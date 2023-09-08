Jailer Actor G Marimuthu Dies After Suffering Heart Attack In Dubbing Studio

Popular Tamil director and actor G Marimuthu died of a heart attack in the wee hours of September 8. He was in his late 50s. As per media reports, he collapsed while dubbing for his TV show Ethirneechal. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. Marimuthu was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer in a small but impactful role.

G Marimuthu used to work predominantly in the Tamil film industry.

He made his debut as a director with Kannum Kannum in 2008.

Marimuthu played many popular character roles.

G Marimuthu was reportedly dubbing for his TV show Ethirneechal along with his colleague at a studio in Chennai before he collapsed. The actor was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Currently, his mortal remains are kept at a hospital and will be shifted to his home in Chennai for antim darshan. Meanwhile, his final rites will be performed in Theni, his hometown.

(Jailer actor Marimuthu passed away due to cardiac arrest | Image: X)

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar took to social media to offer her condolences to Marimuthu's family. "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of #marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family (sic)," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

(Radhika Sarathkumar pays her last respects to Marimuthu | Image: Radhikaa Sarathkumar/X)

Meanwhile, actor Prasanna said he was shocked after hearing the news of his co-star's death. "Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip. Poittuvaappu (sic)," Prasanna shared.

Marimuthu had spoken about how he ran away from his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a director. he worked as an assistant on the 1999 film Aasai. While his directorial debut was in 2008 in Kannum Kannum, he actively worked as an actor since 1999.