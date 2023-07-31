Last Updated:

Jailer, Iraivan: Tamil Movies To Hit Theaters In August 2023

From Rajinikanth's Jailer, to the Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi led Iraivan - here's taking a look at Tamil film's releasing in theatres this August.

| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Priyamudan Priya
Divo Music/YouTube

Priyamudan Priya, starring Ashock Kumar and Leesha Eclairs, follows a radio jockey's struggle against a deranged fan who takes her hostage. The film will release theatrically on August 4.

Saandrithazh
Saaregama Tamil/YouTube

Notably starring Harikumar, Roshan Baseer, and Ashika, the action drama Saandrithazh will also be released in theatres on August 4. 

Web
MRT Music/YouTube

Psychological-thriller Web will mark Haroon's directorial debut. The film, starring Natarajan and Shilpa Manjunath in the lead roles will release in theatres on August 4. 

Jailer
Sun TV/YouTube

Arguably the biggest release of the month, and one of the biggest of the year, Rajinikanth led Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will be releasing in theatres on August 10. 

Iraivan
jayamravi_official/Instagram

Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi lead I. Ahmed's Iraivan. The dark thriller is slated for an August 25 release. 

Oongi Adicha Ondra Ton Weightu Da
Moviebuff Tamil/YouTube

Directed by Siva G., Oongi Adicha Ondra Ton Weightu Da follows an alleged serial killer apprehended by the police who denies having committed any crime. The film will release on August 25.

Oongi Adicha Ondra Ton Weightu Da
Twitter

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha will be seeing through its grand release on August 24. The Malayalam gangster action-drama will be releasing in Tamil as well. 

Abhi Rama Chandra
Ravi Basrur Music/YouTube

Abhi Rama Chandra, follows the story of three friends - one of them still in love with his childhood sweetheart. The film is tentatively scheduled for an August release. 

