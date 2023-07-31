Jailer, Iraivan: Tamil Movies To Hit Theaters In August 2023

Quick links:
Priyamudan Priya, starring Ashock Kumar and Leesha Eclairs, follows a radio jockey's struggle against a deranged fan who takes her hostage. The film will release theatrically on August 4.
Notably starring Harikumar, Roshan Baseer, and Ashika, the action drama Saandrithazh will also be released in theatres on August 4.
Psychological-thriller Web will mark Haroon's directorial debut. The film, starring Natarajan and Shilpa Manjunath in the lead roles will release in theatres on August 4.
Arguably the biggest release of the month, and one of the biggest of the year, Rajinikanth led Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will be releasing in theatres on August 10.
Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi lead I. Ahmed's Iraivan. The dark thriller is slated for an August 25 release.
Directed by Siva G., Oongi Adicha Ondra Ton Weightu Da follows an alleged serial killer apprehended by the police who denies having committed any crime. The film will release on August 25.
Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha will be seeing through its grand release on August 24. The Malayalam gangster action-drama will be releasing in Tamil as well.