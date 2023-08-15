Jailer To Lingaa: A Look At Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Films Worldwide

Quick links:
Within 5 days of it's release, Jailer has become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year worldwide. It has grossed Rs 350 crore. The film's budget is around ₹200 crore.
Rajinikanth's sci-fi action film, 2.0. (2018) notably stars him along side Akshay Kumar. It is his highest grossing title worldwide with collections of ₹800 crore. 2.0 was shot on a budget of ₹500 cr
Enthiran (2010) saw Rajinikanth star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The sci-fi flick made an impressive ₹290 crore in its lifetime collections. The budget was around ₹190 crore.
Kabali (2016) evoked strong sentiments with its heartland-rooted gritty storyline. It grossed worldwide collections of ₹286 crore on a budget of ₹100 crore.
Darbar (2020) has Rajinikanth in the role of a police commissioner out to catch a drug peddling mastermind. The film grossed roughly ₹200 crore worldwideb against a reported budget of ₹190 crore.
Kaala occupies number 6 on this list. The 2018 release saw Rajinikanth transform into Karikaalan, the saviour of Dharavi. The film grossed ₹159 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹140 crore