Jailer To Lingaa: A Look At Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Films Worldwide

As Rajinikanth's Jailer becomes the highest grossing Tamil film of the year so far, here is a look at the Superstar's highest-overall grossers.

Within 5 days of it's release, Jailer has become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year worldwide. It has grossed Rs 350 crore. The film's budget is around ₹200 crore.

Rajinikanth's sci-fi action film, 2.0. (2018) notably stars him along side Akshay Kumar. It is his highest grossing title worldwide with collections of ₹800 crore. 2.0 was shot on a budget of  ₹500 cr

Enthiran (2010) saw Rajinikanth star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.  The sci-fi flick made an impressive ₹290 crore in its lifetime collections. The budget was around  ₹190 crore.

Kabali (2016) evoked strong sentiments with its heartland-rooted gritty storyline.  It grossed worldwide collections of ₹286 crore on a budget of  ₹100 crore.

Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, raked in  ₹230 crore. Its budget was around  ₹160 crore.

Darbar (2020) has Rajinikanth in the role of a police commissioner out to catch a drug peddling mastermind. The film grossed roughly ₹200 crore worldwideb against a reported budget of  ₹190 crore.

Kaala occupies number 6 on this list. The 2018 release saw Rajinikanth transform into Karikaalan, the saviour of Dharavi. The film grossed ₹159 crore  worldwide against a budget of  ₹140 crore

 Lingaa (2014) is the last title on this list. Its total collection was ₹154 crore. The budget was around  ₹100 crore.

