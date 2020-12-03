'Jamba Lakidi Pamba' Cast: Actors Who Were A Part Of This 2018 Comedy Flick

Jamba Lakidi Pamba is a 2018 comedy film, which is a remake of the 1992 film of the same name. The movie explored themes of feminism and women’s rights, which were conveyed in a uniquely comic manner. Read further ahead to know about the actors that were a part of the movie. Here's the cast of Jamba Lakidi Pamba cast:

Jamba Lakidi Pamba Cast

Srinivasa Reddy

Srinivasa Reddy plays the role of Varun in the movie. The actor, director and producer made his debut in the year 2001 with the movie Ishtam, and his other popular rules came in Idiot, Venky and Darling. He played an important role in Geethanjali and turned director with the movie Bhagyanagara Veedhullo Gammathu.

Siddhi Idnani

Idnani played the role of Pallavi in the movie and this was her debut in the industry. She then acted in Prema Katha Chitram 2 as Bindu in the following year. Her latest role was in the movie Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati, where she played the actor named Siddhi.

Bokkala Kishore Kumar

Vennela Kishore is seen playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. He is known for his comic roles and rose to fame after his first feature film Vennela, also the reason why he is now known as Vennela Kishore. The actor has received two Nandi awards and one IIFA Utsavam awards. His other popularly known works include Bindaas, Pilla Zamindar, Daruvu, Seema Tapakai, Badshah, Doosukeltha, Pandaga Chesko, Aagadu, S/O Satyamurthy, Srimanthudu, Bale Bale Magadivoy, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, and Ami Thumi.

Himaja Mallireddy

Himaja plays the role of Divya in the movie and is popular for her role in the show Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam. She is also known for her roles in the movie Shatamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Chitralahari. She was a part of Bigg Boss Season 3.

