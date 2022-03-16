'James': How To Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film? Here's All You Need To Know

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last contribution to the film industry, James, is all set to hit the theatres. Fans eagerly await seeing their favourite superstar in a film for the last time. James stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Au Prabhakar, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi among others. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor's rites were performed with full state honours.

Puneeth's sudden demise has left a void in the entire film industry as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase. According to ANI reports, the actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital, following which he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

When and how to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James?

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, that he shot ahead of his demise, is due in cinemas on March 17, 2022, that is, Thursday. The film will be dubbed in various languages and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. In honour to pay tribute to the late actor, the celebs, as well as distributors of the Kannada film industry, have decided to let James have a solo release. This means no other film can be released in the state for a week. So, James will have a solo release from March 17 to March 23, in honour of the late actor's birth anniversary.

Makers of James hold a pre-release event

Recently, the makers of James held a grand pre-release event in Bengaluru. Puneeth's family members and popular actors across the state attended the event dedicated to the late legendary actor, who passed away at the age of 46. Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar, who also attended the event, went teary-eyed.

Mourning the demise of his beloved brother, Raghavendra exclaimed how God stopped a perfectly running vehicle. He said that he is still limping around there and it makes him upset. Soon after his statement, Shivarajkumar got emotional and said that it pained him a lot to see Ragu speak like that as they all are younger than him and he has to be Ragu suffering like that Appu leaving them.

How to Watch 'James' online?

There is no information available about James' online release on OTT yet.

