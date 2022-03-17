James Twitter Review: Fans Call Actor's Action-thriller His Career-best Performance

As the fans of the late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar were awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, James, the movie received a massive reception in the theatres. As the day also marks Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, his fans have been rushing to the theatres to watch his performance on-screen.

Puneeth Rajkumar was among the notable Kannada actors who have been a part of some of the iconic movies in his entire career which included Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha, Bettada Hoovu, Arasu, Jackie, Anna Bond, Rana Vikrama and numerous others.

James Twitter review

As Puneeth Rajkumar's movie James hit the screens, the fans were thrilled to watch the actor perform on screen. While many fans chose to watch the film on the first day of its release, they even shared their reviews on social media expressing their love for the film and wishing the actor on his birth anniversary. One of the fans took to Twitter and stated how the first half of the film depicted the massive performance of the late star and added how they got goosebumps while watching his action sequences. Another fan shared a short video clip giving a glimpse of inside the theatre while enjoying the stunt scenes of the film and hailed that action was Puneeth Rajkumar's trademark. Furthermore, another fan mentioned that this was the actor's career-best performance while shedding light on the brilliant technicalities shown in the film. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release, James.

James cast

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the movie featured Priya Anand and the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead alongside many other talented actors namely Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Anu Prabhakar, Aditya Menon, Tilak Shekar, Hareesh Peradi, Sadhu Kokila, Avinash and many more. The movie is currently running in theatres along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Image: A Still from 'James' Trailer