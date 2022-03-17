James Twitter Review: Fans Call Actor's Action-thriller His Career-best Performance

Quick links:
Image: A Still from 'James' Trailer
As the fans of the late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar were awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, James, the movie received a massive reception in the theatres. As the day also marks Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, his fans have been rushing to the theatres to watch his performance on-screen.
Puneeth Rajkumar was among the notable Kannada actors who have been a part of some of the iconic movies in his entire career which included Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha, Bettada Hoovu, Arasu, Jackie, Anna Bond, Rana Vikrama and numerous others.
As Puneeth Rajkumar's movie James hit the screens, the fans were thrilled to watch the actor perform on screen. While many fans chose to watch the film on the first day of its release, they even shared their reviews on social media expressing their love for the film and wishing the actor on his birth anniversary. One of the fans took to Twitter and stated how the first half of the film depicted the massive performance of the late star and added how they got goosebumps while watching his action sequences. Another fan shared a short video clip giving a glimpse of inside the theatre while enjoying the stunt scenes of the film and hailed that action was Puneeth Rajkumar's trademark. Furthermore, another fan mentioned that this was the actor's career-best performance while shedding light on the brilliant technicalities shown in the film. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release, James.
Great to Hear Positive Reviews All Around🤩 #James #PuneethRajkumar #Appu— YUVARATHNAA PRK_CULT (@Yuva_AppuFan) March 17, 2022
Watched #JamesMovie Fans Show In Ganga Theatre From Bellary!😍— iIntroverterIAS!🧛🏼♂️ (@itzSaiDharma) March 17, 2022
Lot Of Emotions Carried By Through Out The Film!❤#Appu Boss With Power Packed Action is Magnanimous!🤩
Through Out The Film My Eyes Were Filled Tears!😊 #BoloBoloJames #James @PuneethRajkumar
#HBDPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/1daMT8BABI
One last time #FDFS of #Appu .— Venkatesh Amidal (@AmidalVenkatesh) March 17, 2022
All the theaters in Hospet started at 4AM. Experience of this movie can’t be described ❤️ !!! It’s celebration !!!#PuneethRajkumar𓃵 #James #JamesHistoricEuphoria #DrPuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn pic.twitter.com/MAmv6L3u9f
#James 1st Half - Watch Out For The Massive Performance Of Our Power Star In The Pre Interval Sequence😭❤️Total Goosebumps Stuff❤️Man Literally Nailed That Whole Pre Interval Sequence 💥💥💥#BoloBoloJames #Appu #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn— Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022
Action is his Trademark😭🙏🏻🙏🏻#DrPuneethRajkumar #James @PuneethRajkumar #JamesHistoricEuphoria pic.twitter.com/hmOCCku3Oj— 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐮 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 ™ (@AppuCelebration) March 17, 2022
Celebration began at Urvashi cinemas. APPU❤❤ @Kannada_BO#CelebratePuneethRajkumar #James #Appu #BoloBoloJames pic.twitter.com/z2Jh4NOaDT— ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ವಿ (@prashanthv18) March 17, 2022
Chethu ge jai 🔥🔥— ಜೀವನ್ (@Jeevan_kg_) March 17, 2022
The technicalities is very brilliant 💥
Boss career best performance 🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥#JamesHistoricEuphoria #James #BoloBoloJames
Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the movie featured Priya Anand and the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead alongside many other talented actors namely Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Anu Prabhakar, Aditya Menon, Tilak Shekar, Hareesh Peradi, Sadhu Kokila, Avinash and many more. The movie is currently running in theatres along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
