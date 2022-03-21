'James' Weekend Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Crosses 100 Cr Mark, Makes New Record

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, James, has been doing wonders at the box office by breaking all records. The film is performing exceptionally well and is going strong at the box office. Apart from Karnataka, James is also seeing an increase in the collection in the international and domestic circuit. The film has surpassed the 100 crore mark.

The film that opened to screens a day ahead of Holi on March 17, opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office and collected nearly Rs 38 (net) in three days. It continued its dream run on its first Sunday, remaining the first choice of movie buffs in Karnataka despite the release of Bachchhan Paandey that released a day after the film. The film collected nearly Rs 11 crore at the box office on its first Sunday, according to early estimates.

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James weekend collection

The Twitter handle of the Karnataka Box office wrote, "#James will have 2nd Biggest day today in terms of Box office. excellent Bookings all over the State. James will post great weekend numbers (sic)." Manobala took to Twitter and penned, "#James ZOOMS past ₹100 cr gross mark. Also, achieved the record of highest single day footfalls for any movie in 88 years history of Kannada Film Industry."

#James ZOOMS past ₹100 cr gross mark.



Also, achieved the record of highest single day footfalls for any movie in 88 years history of Kannada Film Industry.#PuneethRajkumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 21, 2022

Not just in India, but the film is doing great worldwide as well. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that James is performing well in the international circuit. In fact, the film has grabbed the Top 2 position in the UAE, which is rare for a Kannada movie.

Meanwhile, the film got its theatrical release on the occasion of the late actor's birthday and several fans rushed to cinemas halls to watch James on the big screen. According to reports by Bollywood Life, the film minted ₹9 cr on its third day in theatres, and the love for the movie and the actor continue to prevail. The film got a grand opening, with about 4000 shows across the world and fans bought tickets for the film even before its release.

Puneeth is seen playing the role of Santhosh Kumar, also known as James in the film and several fans called the movie the actor's best performance. The star was seen sharing the screen with Priya Anand, Hareesh Peradi, Au Prabhakar, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar and others and fans can now watch James in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also included cameo performances by the late icon's brothers, Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, and was helmed by Chethan Kumar.

Image: Twitter/JamesTheFilm