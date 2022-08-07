Last Updated:

'Jana Gana Mana' Actor Sajeed Pattalam Dies At 54; Celebrities Mourn His Untimely Demise

Veteran Mollywood actor Sajeed Pattalam died at the age of 54 on Sunday, August 7. As per media reports, the actor was hospitalised for the past few days.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Sajeed Pattalam

Image: Instagram/@sajeedpa07


Mollywood actor Sajeed Pattalam passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday, August 7. As per media reports, the actor had been hospitalised for the past few days owing to bad health conditions. Several celebrities expressed their heartfelt condolences as the Malayalam film industry mourns the loss of the much-loved actor. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the actor after his untimely demise.

Hailing from Fort Kochi, Ernakulam, Sajeed Pattalam has acted in several web series and has also played significant roles in a number of popular Malayalam movies. His role in films like Kala, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, and the comedy entertainer Jaan-E-Mann gained much appreciation from audiences. 

Celebrities pay tribute to Actor Sajeed Pattalam 

Actor Sajeed Pattalam played a prominent role in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s thriller drama 'Jana Gana Mana'. 'Jana Gana Mana' Director Dijo Jose Antony took to Facebook to pay his last respects to Pattalam. Sharing a picture from the thriller drama, Antony wrote “RIP.”

READ | Kajol's birthday: Sister Tanishaa Mukherji & other Bollywood celebs extend wishes to actor

Jaan-E-Mann actor Basil Joseph also took to his Instagram handle to pay tributes after the untimely demise of his co-star.
Mollywood actor Vinay Forrt also expressed his condolences and paid tributes to Pattalam. Sharing a picture of the actor, Vinay Forrt wrote, ” Rest in peace chetta.”

READ | 'Darlings' screening: Ali Fazal, Sunny Kaushal & more Bollywood stars arrive in style
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vinay Forrt (@vinayforrt)

Sajeed Pattalam is an Indian film Actor, who has worked predominantly in the Malayalam movie industry. Pattalam's previous film to hit the theatres was Kala in the year 2021. As per local media outlets, His funeral was held at Kalvathy Juma Masjid Kabaristan at 9 pm on Sunday.  The actor entered the limelight through web series and acted in several movies. His last movie ‘Saudi Vellakka’ directed by Tharun Moorthy is yet to be released. 

READ | CWG 2022: Bollywood celebrates India's Gold medal; waxes lyrical about Mirabai Chanu

Image: Instagram/@sajeedpa07

READ | Kajol opens up on Nysa Devgn's rumoured Bollywood debut; 'I am not pushing her towards...'
READ | National Film Awards: Adoor Gopalakrishnan slams jury members; calls them 'Bollywood fans'
First Published:
COMMENT