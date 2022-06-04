'Jana Gana Mana': Pooja Hegde Undergoes Combat Training For Film With Vijay Deverakonda

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Pooja Hegde is all set to be the nation's pride in Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana. She will be seen performing action sequences for the first time in the Jagannadh directorial that stars her with Vijay Deverakonda. The Pan India queen kicks off the prep for the big-ticket film and it involves training with combat masters from Thailand.

The makers of her upcoming film have employed martial arts trainers to train Hegde in combat. Utterly committed to lending authenticity to her role, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has begun training with relentless energy and will continue to do so for four days straight. Although not much is known about her role, her prep for action sequences makes us wonder what she has in store for the audience.

Pooja will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)