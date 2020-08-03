'Janda Pai Kapiraju' Cast And Details About Characters They Essayed In The Film

Janda Pai Kapiraju is a 2015 Telugu political action drama. The film was penned and helmed by Samuthirakani starring Nani and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The remaining cast of the film Janda Pai Kapiraju consists of Siva Balaji, Ragini Dwivedi, and Gowri Nandha among others. Here are some more details about Janda Pai Kapiraju’s cast and their characters in the film.

Also read | Unseen pic of the day: Cute photo of Sushant chilling with Dil Bechara's 'Nani' on sets

Janda Pai Kapiraju cast

Nani

Nani played a dual role in this film and was one of the lead actors. He essayed the role of Aravind Shivashankar and Maya Kannan respectively. He played a dual role for the first time in this political thriller film. Aravind is a Telugu guy and the other role of Maya is a Tamilian. Maya Kannan, the Tamilian guy is brought to Andhra Pradesh for a reason according to the story.

Image source: Nani Instagram

Amala Paul

Amala Paul is the female lead in the film. The film is produced by K. S Sreenivasan and the actor Amala Paul is paired up with Nani. She essays the role of a Telugu girl in the film named Indumathi. The film, Janda Pai Kapiraju has Amala playing the love interest of Nani. The music and soundtrack of the film are composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar.

Image source: Amala Paul Instagram

Also read | Nani's 'Jersey' To Be Screened At Toronto Film Festival, Fans Say That He 'deserves It'

Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini also plays one of the key roles of the film along with Amala and Nani. This film was Ragini Dwivedi's first release of the year 2014. This film was a bilingual drama film known as Nimirndhu Nil in Tamil language and Janda Pai Kapiraju in Telugu. As per reports, Janda Pai Kapiraju was her first film in Telugu-language. She played the role of Maya Kannan's girlfriend in the film.

Image source: Ragini Dwivedi Instagram

Siva Balaji

Siva Balaji played one of the supporting roles in the film, Janda Pai Kapiraju. He took up supporting roles for Janda Pai Kapiraju, and this role helped him gain more fame after his commercial failures at the box office. Siva is essaying the role of Gopi in this Telugu film, who is a journalist.

Image source: Siva Balaji Facebook

Also read | Radhika Apte’s lockdown shenanigans are all about ‘long cycle rides, sweater and fish’

Other casts of Janda Pai Kapiraju

Gowri Nandha featuring as a supporting actor in the film played the role of Seethalakshmi. The other supporting actor of the film is Rethika Srinivas, who essayed the role of Sathenapalli Savitri. Nassar played the character of Harish Chandra and Subbu Panchu as the Lawyer named Rajasekhar in the film.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput smiles as 'Manny' in cute BTS picture with 'Nani' from 'Dil Bechara'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.