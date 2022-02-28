Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Anshula Accompany Father Boney Kapoor For 'Valimai' Screening

Valimai has created a storm at the box office in the three days of its release. Fans of the lead actor Ajith Kumar have naturally gone gaga over the visuals, and this love has also extended to the other people associated with the film. A glimpse of this was seen when the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, had his car welcomed with milk and curd at one of the screenings of the movie in Chennai.

Amid this craze surrounding the movie, Boney Kapoor got his daughters along to witness his latest release. Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were all smiles as they arrived for the screening.

Boney Kapoor brings daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor along for Valimai screening

A screening for the film Valimai was held in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday where the Kapoor sisters came together with their father. Janhvi donned a white floral print dress, Anshula donned a black-and-white ensemble, Khushi was dressed in a grey top and jeans.

Boney donned a white kurta-pyjama as he arrived for the screening. The group was all smiles at the screening as the paparazzi asked them to pose for pictures.

Boney's brother Sanjay Kapoor too was among the guests for the evening.

The trio have been in the news for various reasons. There is a strong buzz that Janhvi would be making her South debut with a film opposite Jr NTR. Khushi has been tipped for a Bollywood debut for a while.

Anshula recently earned praises from Katrina Kaif and others for her body transformation.

Huma Qureshi gives glimpse into craze for Valimai

Huma was the other Bollywood name linked to the film, in the role of a police officer, who along with Ajith's ACP Arun, are tracking a criminal gang of bikers. The actress had shared how fans have surrounded her car when she arrived for the first day, first show in chennai. She also met a hotel employee who had watched the film five days in a day.

As per reports, the film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in terms of worldwide gross in just 4 days.