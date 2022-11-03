Janhvi Kapoor Says She's Waiting To Work Alongside 'RRR' Star Jr NTR; Calls Him A 'legend'

Jr NTR's fanbase has grown manifold following his latest release RRR, with the actor getting praised by notable personalities across the globe. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her desire to work with NTR, calling him a 'legend'. The actor, who's gearing up for the release of her film Mili, mentioned that she likes Jr NTR's performances and can't wait to share screen space with him.

Janhvi was asked about a working opportunity with Jr NTR. As per Bollywood Life, she said, "I have already said many times that I like NTR's performance. He is a legend. I am waiting for the chance to act alongside him".

Jr NTR took on the role of revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem alongside Ram Charan in the magnum opus RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson among others in pivotal roles. The film not only performed exceptionally well at the Box Office but also received shoutouts from critics and notable Hollywood personalities like Danny DeVito, James Gunn and Scott Derrickson.

Janhvi's mom and late superstar Sridevi had starred in many films down South, proving her acting mettle alongside notable stars. In a recent media interaction, Janhvi's producer dad Boney Kapoor mentioned that it's not fair to compare her to Sridevi since his baby girl is just starting out.

"The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don’t put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother," he explained.

Janhvi's upcoming film Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles and comes as the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She also has films like Mr & Mrs Mahi as well as Varun Dhawan co-starrer Bawaal in the pipeline.

