Janmashtami 2021: From Mahesh Babu To Kajal Aggarwal, Here's How Celebs Wished Fans

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals in India, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour with devotees singing, praying together and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. This year, the occasion falls on Monday, August 30. Celebrations across India are in full swing. On this special occasion, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, have penned lovely wishes for their fans.

Janmashtami 2021: Celebs pour in heartfelt wishes

Taking to his Twitter account, superstar Mahesh Babu wished his fans happiness, cheer and prosperity on the occasion. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde shared a new poster from her upcoming film Radhe Shyam as she wished 'Happy Janmashtami' to her fans on Instagram and Twitter.

Pooja uploaded posters of the movie, in which she's cast alongside Prabhas, and wrote, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & Myself[sic]". The duo looks dreamy in their look from the movie, with Pooja donning a gorgeous blue gown as Prabhas is neatly tucked in a black suit.

Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami. May this auspicious day bring happiness, cheer and prosperity! 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 30, 2021

As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! 💕

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam



Starring #Prabhas & Myself pic.twitter.com/1kRp8UDDdr — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 30, 2021

Actor Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in an intricate red and white ethnic outfit as she folded her hands sitting next to the idol of Lord Krishna in a beautifully decorated setup. Greeting fans on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, she wrote, "श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ [Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami]".

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also shared a stunning picture of her on her Instagram story, in a white and golden outfit with hair beautifully adorned with a gajra. "Happy Janmashtami," she wrote.

Actor Meghana Raj, Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife also shared a lovely photo with her son as the former held Jr Chiru lovingly in her arms. Her caption read, "Nanna benne muddu bangara ❤️ Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all[sic]".

Singer Shaan took to his Instagram sharing a lovely message for his fans, wishing their loved ones on the occasion. "May the maakhan chor also steal your worries and offer you peace and happiness within. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones![sic]," his caption read.

While wishing his fans, actor Arjun Rampal wrote a chant. "Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami![sic]," the 48-year-old wrote.

(IMAGE- KAJAL AGGARWAL OFFICIAL/ RAKUL PREET/ HEGDE POOJA/ INSTAGRAM)