Jasleen Matharu's Bridal Look Gets Called 'cost Cutting After Pandemic' By Netizens

Jasleen Matharu's Instagram posts often end up making major headlines and her recent upload on Instagram was no different. The former reality show contestant is proactive on social media, especially Instagram where she stirs up fan reactions by posting considerably controversial posts. However, this time around Jasleen Matharu's Instagram post invited a number of funny comments which kept her fans entertained. Check out her post below -

Also read: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota pose as bride and groom in former's recent post; see pics

Jasleen Matharu's bridal Instagram post

Jasleen took to her Instagram and shared a Reel where she can be sporting a 'Modern bridal' look. Her look consisted of her wearing shorts coupled with a bright red lehenga blouse along with a dupatta around her shoulder. The singer-actor could also be seen ramp-walking to the song 'Ja Beti Sasural Tu Ja' which is originally sung by Udit Narayan. However, her modern bridal look attracted a number of trolls. One of the trolls took to the comment section under Jasleen's post and wrote 'Great example of cost-cutting after pandemic'. Check out the comments below -

Also read: Unseen Pic of the Day: Jasleen Matharu's throwback photo with 'pyare guruji' Anup Jalota

While the majority of the comments were about how funny Jasleen looked wearing modern bridal attire, there were also many trolls who insulted Jasleen for 'mocking' the Indian culture. While one fan wrote - 'Do not insult Indian culture'. Another one wrote - 'What nonsense'. However, Jasleen did not reply to any of those comments.

Also read: Anup Jalota becomes a rapper for his next film with Jasleen Matharu

Jasleen Matharu had created a major stir when she was rumoured to be being in a relationship with Anup Jalota. It was only two months back when Jasleen had shared photos with Anup Jalota where the two could be seen posing as bride and groom. However, the rumours were later cleared and it was revealed that the photo was from their upcoming film together.

Also read: Jasleen Matharu Is Dating A Bhopal-based Doctor, Credits Anup Jalota For Introducing Them

Back in July 2020, it was revealed that Jasleen was dating a Bhopal-based doctor named Abhijit Gupta. The two were actually introduced by Anup Jalota himself. However, in a recent interview with ABP News, the actor-singer confirmed that she was dating the Bhopal-based doctor but something did not match up between the two which led the marriage between the two getting called off.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.