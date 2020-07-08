Jasleen Royal Slams Publications For Not Crediting Musicians For Kabir Singh's Milestone

Singer Jasleen Royal is upset over the fact that music artistes do not get due mention in news stories that talk about music. She took to social media and slammed a few publications for referring to actors from a film even while talking about the music of the movie. Jasleen Royal was upset that the publications mentioned the names of the actors rather than the music composers while talking about the music of the film. She shared a screenshot on her social media saying that the music composers should be credited if the album of a movie is doing well.

It was recently reported that the music album of movie Kabir Singh has crossed over 1 billion streams online. However, rather than mentioning the names of the music composers in the headline, the publications mentioned the name of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Jasleen Royal on Twitter shared the picture and questioned why the music composers were not credited for the musical milestone of the film. She wrote, “I thought.. its the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album!” [sic].

Jasleen Royal’s tweet triggered debate online about the musicians not getting enough credit for their work. One Twitter user mentioned that the publications mentioned the actor’s names because that is what ‘sells’. However, Jasleen replied to the Twitter user saying that the album of the movie Loveyatri was highly celebrated, despite it featuring newcomers. After the tweet, many backed the Din Shagna Da singer saying that she is completely right.

Jasleen Royal’s songs

Jasleen Royal has composed and sung songs in Punjabi, Gujarati, Hindi as well as in English. She made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. She sang the song Preet which was penned down by Amitabh Verma. She reportedly is majorly self-taught and has no training in music.

In 2009, Jasleen Royal was qualified as one of the semi-finalists in the first season of India’s Got Talent. In 2013, she composed the single Din Shagna Da which went on to become one of the highlights of Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri in 2017. She has also composed many well-known songs and sung some heart-warming numbers.

In 2016, she sang and composed the popular song Kho Gaye Hum Kaha from Baar Baar Dekho as well as Raatein from the film Shivaay. Her song, Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi also became a sensation. She has sung Laaj Sharam from the film Veere Di Wedding and sang all the songs from the Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki. Jasleen Royal sung and composed the song Jahan Tu Chala from Gully Boy.

