Jasmin Bhasin Gears Up For Her Punjabi Debut Film 'Honeymoon' With Gippy Grewal; See Pics

After appearing in popular television shows like Naagin 4, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, actress Jasmin Bhasin has expanded her horizon and she is all set to try her luck in the Punjabi Film industry. After doing many Punjabi video songs, the actress is gradually moving towards the big screens.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin bagged her first Punjabi film and the actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans.

Jasmin Bhasin makes her debut with Honeymoon in the Punjabi Film industry

Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle and announced her upcoming film Honeymoon with Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. Sharing a few photos from the shoot, Jasmin captioned the picture as “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones.” Here take a look at Jamin Bhasin's recent post:

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress has already started shooting for the film and she is all set to take a big leap into Punjabi films. As she shared this still from her shoot location, the TV actress looked absolutely beautiful dressed as a Punjabi Kudi in the dark blue and pink suit. Fans were happy with the news and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Celebs react to Jasmin's post

Jasmin’s boyfriend, actor Aly Goni took to the comments section and wrote, “I m so happy” with a few heart emojis. Himanshi Khurana wrote, “Congratulations.” Aditya Narayan, Amaal Malik, Shardul Pandit, Disha Parmar, Arijit Taneja were also some of the celebs who wished her luck on her debut project.

About the film Honeymoon

The film revolves around a newly married couple - Deep and Sukh, who want to go on their honeymoon but it is not that simple as the couple encounter various twists and turns on their journey. According to the synopsis of the film as released by the makers -"But Deep's naive and extended family, unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tags along with the newlyweds as they have never been out of their village and thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon". The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and it is directed by Amarpreet Chhabra.

IMAGE: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806