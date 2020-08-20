Jassie Gill Shares Beautiful Pictures With Daughter Roohjas Kaur Gill, Check Out

Singer and actor Jassie Gill recently gave a sneak peek of his quality time with his little daughter Roojas Kaul Gill on Instagram and it's winning the hearts of fans. The singer shared pictures with his daughter were the duo can be seen chilling together by a mesmerizing picturesque landscape. In one of the pictures, the singer held the little one in his arms while in the other one, he seems to be sitting and relaxing with his daughter.

Jassie Gill shares adorable pictures with daughter Roohjas

While captioning the post, the Panga actor called his daughter as his “Rooh” (soul). The director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “cutie” with heart-shaped emoticons. Another Punjabi singer Navjit Buttar was also among the ones to pour in his love for the cute father-daughter duo.

Apart from the stars, several fans of the Jugnu crooner also could not hold on to their love after seeing the breathtaking picture of Jassie along with his daughter. One of the fans expressed his love for the picture and blessed the singer with happiness in life. Another user penned a long note for the singer in the comment section and wrote that Jassie is one such singer and actor who is grounded and down to earth. The follower further praised the singer’s modesty, beauty, and charming persona. A third user chimed in and wrote that Jassie’s smile and style inspire many. Another user praised the daughter-father duo and thanked the singer for spreading smiles with these pictures on social media.

Apart from this, the actor also shared several other pictures of his daughter on the photo and picture sharing application where she can be seen melting the heart of many with her innocent looks and smile. In one of the pictures, Roojass can be seen sitting on her father’s shoulder while posing with a cute smile. In the second adorable snap, Jassie can be seen holding his little one in his arms while the latter looks into the camera and shies away.

(Image credit: Jassie Gill/ Instagram)

