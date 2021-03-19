Last Updated:

'Jathi Ratnalu' Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Telugu Comedy Earned Globally

Check out Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu box office collection worldwide and what the film earned on Day 8. The film was released on March 11 to positive reviews.

Jathi Ratnalu (2021) is a Telugu comedy-drama film written and directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin under his banner Swapna Cinema. The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna as three happy-go-lucky men who flee to the big city of Hyderabad in search of better livelihood but land up in jail for a crime they didn't commit. The film also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh in supporting roles. The movie marks the debut of actor Faria Abdullah

Jathi Ratnalu has had a successful run at the box office worldwide since its theatrical release on March 11. Read on to know more about the Jathi Ratnalu box office collection worldwide and how it performed on other days.

A look at Jathi Ratnalu box office collection

According to Sakshi Post, Jathi Ratnalu was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and managed to collect a reported 45 crore within a week of its release. The cast and crew recently hosted a bash on Thursday to celebrate the film's success which is still in theatres going strong. On March 18, the film earned Rs. 3.80 crore in all Telugu speaking states. In the USA, Jathi Ratnalu earned a good $783,375 (Rs. 5.69 crores) and is soon expected to reach the million-dollar mark. 

Jathi Ratnalu had earned Rs 5 crore on its opening day worldwide. On its second day, the film earned a share of Rs 6.5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 15 crore. 

More about Jathi Ratnalu success and celebs reactions

The success bash of the film was held at People's Plaza, Necklace Road in Hyderabad, Telangana. Besides being a major box office success, Jathi Ratnalu also received immense critical acclaim. Several Tollywood stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and others praised the film on their Twitter handles.

In one of his tweets, Allu Arjun wrote, "Watched #JathiRatnalu last night . Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven’t laughed soo much in recent years that much. @NaveenPolishety rocked the show with stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless." 

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Remember vaguely interacting with @NaveenPolishety on the sets of 'One'! Came across as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking.. Knew the boy had a spark! Well.. he just blew my mind away!! Sensational acting.. Absolute ripper!!"

 

