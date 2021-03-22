'Jathi Ratnalu' Box Office Collection: The Telugu Comedy Hit Nearly $1M At US Box Office

Directed by Anudeep KV, the Telugu language comedy film Jathi Ratnalu has been ruling over the box office. Jathi Ratnalu's cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles with actors Faria Abdullah Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh in supporting roles. The film has been well-received in the domestic market as well as the international markets, ever since its release.

Jathi Ratnalu box office collection

The newly released comedy film was made on a budget of Rs 4 crores and is hitting nearly $1 million at the US box office on March 20. Film critic and Trade Analyst shared on Instagram, about the film's box office collection. The comedy film is also having a successful run in Australia where it has garnered $261,487 (Rs 1.46 crore). Taran Adarsh, in his Instagram post, mentioned Jathi Ratnalu's collection and wrote,"#Telugu film #JathiRatnalu is on ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥in key international markets... Nears $ 1 million mark in #USA, terrific... Is a one-horse race in #Australia as well... Total till Saturday [20 March 2021]: A$ 261,487 [â‚¹ 1.46 cr]. #comScore"(sic).

Jathi Ratnalu's review

The comedy film follows three happy-go-lucky men who leave behind their village and arrive in the city for a better life. However, they land up in jail for the crime they did not commit. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The actor's performances were highly appreciated in the film, but the storyline and the plot was criticised.

When the film released on Thursday, the film made an est collection of Rs 3.71. On the second day, the film grossed Rs 2.86 and on Day 3, it made a collection of Rs 4.31. On the fifth day, it made an est collection of Rs 5.34 at the box office, after which the collections gradually fell in the country. However, the film managed to make gross collections worldwide, making it one of the Top 5 films released.