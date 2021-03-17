'Jathi Ratnalu' OTT Release Date: When Does This Comedy Flick Get Digital Release?

The year 2020 was an unfortunate year for the entertainment industry. Since movies couldn't release until the theatres reopened, their digital rights had to be submitted to OTT platforms. Today, this change in the life cycle of a movie has become, more or less, an obligation. As a result, movies now enjoy a fair run in the box office before seeking a digital release the following month. To join this trend is Jathi Ratnalu, one of the only South Indian films to have a theatrical release after the success of Master. Let's find out when does the popular Telugu movie, Jathi Ratnalu will be getting a digital release.

Jathi Ratnalu OTT Release Date

Naveen Polishetty, who started off as a digital content creator, saw an astounding amount of success in the South Indian film industry in recent years. His comedy movie Jathi Ratnalu is doing well in the theatres despite the COVID pandemic and is now on its way to create a rift in the OTT world as well. It was announced recently that the movie is arriving on the renowned platform Amazon Prime soon but the release date still remains a mystery.

Since most movies that have adhered to the pattern of physical release then digital release have seen one month of a wait before concluding the formalities, it is safe to assume that Jathi Ratnalu will also receive a similar treatment. As a result, netizens are speculating that the comedy movie will reach the small screens in April 2021. Despite a majority of people still being cautious about visiting the theatres, the movie has managed to cross its budget and has currently collected an estimated Rs.44 crore in the box office.

About Jathi Ratnalu

The premise of the movie revolves around three prisoners who are in the search of love, happiness and peace after getting out of jail. But the twists and turns that life brings them to a far worse-off state, promising a laughter riot. The movie was not only applauded by fans and critics but also by the film fraternity. High-profile actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda were all praises for the film and congratulated Naveen personally for such a huge feat. Netizens can't wait for the movie to land on Amazon Prime and are already wadding social media.