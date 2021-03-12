Jathi Ratnalu Review: Twitterati Loves Naveen's Climax Court Speech, Calls Film 'pure Fun'

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer, Jathi Ratnalu, is helmed by director Anudeep KV. The film follows the story of three friends, Srikanth (Naveen), Shekhar (Priyadarshi) and Ravi (Rahul), who are living the best of their lives until an expected crime puts them in prison. While the film is produced by Ashwin Nag, Radhan has helmed the music. This comedy-drama released on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri and received rave reviews from the audience. Here's the Jathi Ratnalu movie's review by Twitterati.

Jathi Ratnalu review

Twitter seems to be flooded as netizens rushed to pen Jathi Ratnalu movie's review. While many spoke about the film's hilarious script, several users lauded the actors' impeccable skills. A tweet read, "Done with Jathi Ratnalu film. The first half is very good. The second half is decent. The best scene is the climax court speech by Naveen Polishetty," whereas another user wrote, "Hilarious one-liners throughout! On the flip side, the 2nd half is somewhat lengthy but you will never feel bored."

Many went on to call the first half of the film hilarious and wrote that the latter part is decent enough. "Jathi Ratnalu is mad fun!! Our answer to Dumb & Dumber. Don’t try to educate or enlighten the audience, just entertain them has been the motto, impeccably written by Anudeep & Enacted by the trio. Naveen Polishety is amazing," read another tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

Our @KeerthyOfficial did a Cameo In #JathiRatnalu Film â¤ï¸ Wishing the Team For a Blockbuster Success ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/SZHrFbtVg8 — Trends Keerthy (@TrendsKeerthy) March 11, 2021

#JathiRatnalu An enjoyable entertainer with a Good 1st half and an Average 2nd half!



Hilarious one liners throughout! On the flip side the 2nd half is somewhat lengthy but you will never feel bored! @NaveenPolishety What a performance!ðŸ‘Œ



A Good one time watch!ðŸ‘



Rating: 3/5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) March 11, 2021

Haven't laughed so much in ages. #JathiRatnalu is fun, fun, fun — sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) March 11, 2021

#JathiRatnalu is mad fun!! Our answer to Dumb & Dumber. “Don’t try to educate or enlighten the audience, just entertain them” has been the motto, impeccably written by Anudeep & Enacted by the trio. @NaveenPolishety is amazing ðŸ™ðŸ» — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) March 11, 2021

What works?

As per Twitterati reviews, the film has a series of comedy puns that makes it an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. More so, the riveting plot within the first half of the movie works as it really bursts an instant peal of laughter with every twist in the tale. The climax court speech is full of fun with terrific timing by actor, Naveen. Apart from this, netizens also opined that the interval twist will keep the viewers fastened to their seat belts.

Interval now. First half of #JathiRatnalu is full of fun with terrific timing by actors (especially @NaveenPolishety and good writing. ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/D3EmeVbEbM — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 11, 2021

What doesn't?

Fans have more or less not penned negative reviews about the film. However, a user wrote that the movie lagged emotions and logic. Jathi Ratnalu is produced under the banner of Swapna Cinema and has overall received positive reviews from the audience.