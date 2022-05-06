'Jayamma Panchayathi' Twitter Review: Check Out Netizens' Reaction To Suma Kanakala's Film

Touted as one of the most popular TV anchors in Tollywood, Suma Kanakala returned to the big screen with the Telugu drama titled Jayamma Panchayathi. The light-hearted drama packed with tear-jerking moments was released on May 6, 2022, and quickly became the talk of the town on social media.

Ahead of its release, the film was promoted by notable Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nani and more. The venture had created quite a hype around itself as fans were excited to see the seasoned actor back in the game. As many people caught the film in theatres, they shared their honest feedback on social media.

'Jayamma Panchayathi' plot

Suma Kanakala plays the role of Jayamma, an endearing character who cares for her family and looks after her village. Jayamma has a knack for solving the problems of her neighbours in quirky ways but also comes off as a possessive protector of her family. However, a tragedy strikes upon her family prompting the entire village to return the favour to Jayamma.

We've worked with our hearts n souls to give you a beautiful film. Now 'Jayamma Panchayathi' is your's. Every village will have their own Jayamma. Come Watch 'Jayamma Panchayathi' only in theatres. @mmkeeravaani@VijayKalivarapu @adityamusic#JayammaPanchayathi #InTheatresNow pic.twitter.com/lCXBGw7rJ0 — Jayamma (@ItsSumaKanakala) May 6, 2022

Ahead of the film's release, the actor took to her Twitter to urge fans to watch Jayamma Panchayathi in theatres by writing, ''We've worked with our hearts n souls to give you a beautiful film. Now 'Jayamma Panchayathi' is your's. Every village will have their own Jayamma. Come Watch 'Jayamma Panchayathi' only in theatres.''

'Jayamma Panchayathi' Twitter review

The film received a majority of positive reviews especially the netizens commending Kanakala's strong performance. Many enjoyed the heartwarming story of the multifaceted character as well as the storytelling. One netizen tweeted, ''superb performance''. Check out other reactions from netizens.

Good first half #SumaKanakala superb performance — ch'ANDHRA' Mouli🅿️Ⓜ️🇮🇳 (@chandramoulipud) May 6, 2022

#JayammaPanchayathi is a very heartwarming film with a great message! @ItsSumaKanakala garu is fantastic as Jayamma and loved each and every character! @vijaykalivarapu proved again that TFI directors can make realistic films on par with other industries! 👏🏼 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LLKIHPUYxC — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 6, 2022

