Jayasurya Pens An Emotional Post On Reminiscing Cinematic Journey Of Two Decades

Malayalam film actor Jayasurya penned down an emotional note as he reminisces 20 years in the film industry. As the actor celebrated 20 years in the Malayalam film industry, he announced his next film which will also make his 100th film outing. The actor shared the first look of his movie Sunny and shared that it will be released on September 23 on Amazon Prime.

Jayasurya completes 20 years in Malayalam films

Jayasurya entered the Malayalam film industry through the movie Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, directed by Vinayan. As he completed 20 years in the industry, the actor penned down an emotional note reminiscing his journey. He wrote, "20 years in Cinema, 20 years in an industry I proudly call mine. 20 years of working with the best directors, producers, actors and technicians

20 years of growth, 20 years of being humbled by all of your love and support.Thank you." The actor added, "In these 20 beautiful years, I have been nothing short of blessed. Blessed with 100 movies, 100 characters very very dear to me, 100 stories. Innumerable ‘start camera actions’, Innumerable ‘cuts’ and an abundance of all things beautiful."

Talking about his upcoming 100th movie Sunny, the actor wrote, "At the start of this beautiful journey, never did I ever imagine I would be here announcing my 100th movie, Sunny. Sunny, like every other character of mine, is special but I can confidently say that it has a slightly more special place in my heart because of how unique the concept is. I am very happy to announce that Sunny will be all yours on September 23rd, with Amazon Prime doing a worldwide release in 240 countries."

The teaser of the movie was recently released, as per PTI, the story focuses on a musician named Sunny (played by Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life - his love, his money and his best friend. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective

(Image: Instagram/@actor_jayasurya)