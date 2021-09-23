Last Updated:

Jayasurya's 100th Film 'Sunny' Releases On Amazon Prime; Fans 'love' The 'family Drama'

The Malayalam suspense drama, 'Sunny' starring Jayasurya is streaming now on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. Read on to more about the film.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Jayasurya

Image: PR


The highly-awaited Malayalam suspense drama, Sunny starring Jayasurya is streaming now on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. Packed with a relatable plot, slick direction, and a stunning performance by Jayasurya, who plays the lead, Sunny has opened to rave reviews from its viewers and critics alike. Helmed by Ranjith Sankar, the film focuses on the titular character, who has lost everything that he earned in his life. With no further delay, take a look at the reasons why you must watch Jayasurya's 100th film. 

Four reasons why you cannot miss Jayasurya's 100th film, Sunny

Jayasurya’s 100th film

Jayasurya has portrayed a variety of characters over the last two decades. The recently OTT-released film, Sunny marks a great milestone for the South Indian actor as it is his 100th film (as an actor). With his acting skills, Jayasurya has managed to build intrigue and entertain the audience as a solo character. 

The Dream Team

The Malayalam flick brings back the hit pair of Jayasurya and director Ranjith Sankar. The actor-director duo, who have also bankrolled this film, has entertained the audience with their several critically acclaimed films like Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Pretham 2, Punyalan Private Limited, Njan Marykutty in the past. The duo has now teamed up to spread their magic with their eighth film together. 

Relatable storyline

The plot revolves around Sunny, who smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala amid a global pandemic and has lost everything that he earned in life. The film teaches the audience that 'one should not lose hope' and 'everything falls into place at the end if you have patience.' 

The inspirational character of Sunny

The journey of Sunny is inspiring as one sees him overcome the challenges he faces in life and emerges as a winner. Initially, he is someone shattered and with no hopes as he loses everything- love, money, and best friend. However, over the course of seven days in quarantine, he also befriends a few curious strangers who completely change his perspective for the better.

Watch the Sunny trailer

Fans reactions to Sunny

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: PR)

First Published:
