Jayasurya's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj And Other Celebs Wish Malayalam Actor

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been in the film industry for over two decades. The actor has won several accolades for his work, including a National Film Award. The actor celebrates his 43rd birthday on August 31, 2021 and has been receiving warm wishes for the same. Here's how the Malayalam film fraternity sent heartfelt wishes to Jayasurya on his special day.

Dulquer Salmaan's heartwarming wish for Jayasurya

Dulquer Salmaan is a popular name in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has worked for several years in the Malayalam cinema and has also made his name in Hindi films. He recently took to his Instagram handle to wish Jayasurya on his 43rd birthday.

The Karwaan actor shared a selfie with Jayasurya and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Jayetta! Thank you for always being as kind and encouraging as you are! Have the best day! Love to Adi, Veda and Chechi 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️." Jayasurya reacted to the post and thanked Dulquer Salmaan for the wish.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wish for his 'Jayetta'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has often shared the screen space with Jayasurya. The two actors worked together in Swapnakoodu, Classmates, Kerala Cafe, and Mumbai Police. On Jayasurya's birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with the actor. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday Jayetta 🤗🤗 @actor_jayasurya." Jayasurya acknowledged the post and thanked the Kuruthi actor.

Manju Warrier wishes her upcoming co-star

Manju Warrier also sent in warm wishes for Jayasurya on his 43rd. She shared a photo with the actor in which Jayasurya was seen clicking a selfie. The caption read, "Happy birthday dear @actor_jayasurya !!! ❤️❤️❤️ To more and more of laughter and fun!!!." Jayasurya and Manju Warrier are all set to star in the upcoming film Meri Awaaz Suno. The film is being directed by Prajesh Sen with B Rakesh is bankrolling it.

Jayasurya receives a wish from his Pretham co-actor Govind Padmasoorya

Govind Padmasoorya and Jayasurya shared the screen in the 2016 film Pretham. Padmasoorya shared a photo with Jayasurya from the film and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "The most studious actor I have worked with! He is equally fun too. Keep surprising us with more of your performances. Happy birthday Jayettaaa," in his Insatgram story.

Image Credits: Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya and Prithviraj Sukumaran's INSTAGRAM