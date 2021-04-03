Last Updated:

Jeo Baby's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Finally Gets A Release On Amazon Prime Video

Jeo Baby's critically acclaimed movie The Great Indian Kitchen is finally on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, the movie was rejected by major OTT platforms.

Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen has been going through a lot of difficulties when it came to OTT platforms. The Malayalam film was initially rejected by Amazon Prime as well as Netflix. After the buzz for the movie was created on social media, Amazon Prime Video has finally released the movie on its platform.

The Great Indian Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video

The hard-hitting film explores the sensitive representation of society and how a woman is asked to be a homemaker post marriage. The movie features Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles. It revolves around the story of a newlywed woman who is asked to be submissive to her husband's family. 

When it came to the release of the film, director Jeo Baby had to face difficulties to get a space on the OTT Platform. During his interview with Truecopy THINK, he talked about the film's storyline and also revealed the multiple challenges he had to face while bringing this entertainer to the audience. He said that various leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Indian and Netflix rejected the film as it did not fall into their criteria list. On the other hand, some of the platforms did not even give a valid reason for their rejection. 

Where to watch The Great Indian Kitchen? 

Even though the film finally got its well deserving space on the OTT platform, the audience can also watch the movie on a popular Malayalam OTT platform called NeeStream. After the outrage on social media, the movie is finally available for the audience to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer for the movie. 

The Great Indian Kitchen review

The movie is written and directed by Jeo Baby and the music is composed by Sooraj S. Kurup and Mathews Pulickan. Given the storyline that portrays the gender stereotype in society, it was widely accepted and loved by the audience. The cast's performances and the direction of the movie have impressed many critics and audiences and they have poured the love for the movie on social media. Have a look at some of the reviews of the movie. 

Promo Image Source: Still From The Great Indian Kitchen 

 

 

