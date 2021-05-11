'Jigar Kaleja' Cast Has Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty & Others; Know Their Character Details

Jigar Kaleja, or Khaleja, as the original Telugu title, is a fantasy action comedy film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film revolves around a village, which is hounded by an unknown disease, killing several people each month. As per a prophecy, a godsend man will save the village. According to Siddhapa, this supernatural potential to save everyone only exists in Raju, a cab driver.

The film received positive reviews from the critics and audiences while praising Mahesh Babu’s acting performance, storyline, background score, and Trivikram’s direction. The film won two Filmfare South awards for "Best Male Playback Singer" and "Best Lyricist". Even though the film did not fare well at the box office, it has gained a cult status amongst movie fans over time. The film is also available on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian audiences.

More on Jigar Kaleja cast

Mahesh Babu as Alluri Seetarama Raju

The cast of Jigar Kaleja features Mahesh Babu who plays the role of Raju, a cab driver who lives in Hyderabad with his grandfather, a teacher. Raju travels to Rajasthan in search of the family of a man named Bilavar Singh. However, later, he saves the village of Pali in Andhra Pradesh from an unknown disease.

Anushka Shetty as Subhashini

The cast of Jigar Kaleja also includes Anushka Shetty as Subhashini. She is initially thought of as bad luck for Raju, who always avoids her. However, she is eventually rescued by him from goons and then in-turn saves him by bringing him to Pali in order to treat his wounds. She is also the daughter of Durga Prasad, who wants to marry her off to GK's son.

Prakash Raj as GK

Prakash Raj plays a character named GK, who is the main antagonist in the film. GK is a business magnate who initially gets involved because of Subhashini. However, the businessman is also covering up his own misdeeds and wants the villagers of Pali to die. He tries very hard to stop Raju from achieving his goal.

Other Jigar Kaleja cast and supporting characters

The supporting cast of Jigar Kaleja includes actor Sunil who plays the role of Baabji, a Gemini TV reporter who meets Raju in Rajasthan while shooting a travel documentary. Brahmanandam appears as Miriyam, GK's lawyer. Indian actor, Ali appears as Tom Cruise, a character named after the Hollywood actor but he is a botanist in the film.

Amit Tiwari plays the role of GK's son in the film, who is supposed to marry Subhashini, however, she runs away from him. Shafi plays the role of Siddhapa in the film. Siddhapa is the assistant of a "Tantrik" in the village and is given the duty to find the man who will save the village.

Image - Still from Jigar Kaleja trailer

