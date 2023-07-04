Jigarthanda Double X Locks Diwali Release; Director Makes Surprise Announcement

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's next film is Jigarthanda Double X, featuring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The makers recently announced some exciting details about the film. They also shared the release date with the fans.

3 things you need to know

Jigarthanda Double X is eyeing a Diwali 2023 release.

The film has been shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The post-production work is also underway and the director is confident about the project.

Director Karthik shares update on his upcoming film

Director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and announced the completion of the Jigarthanda Double X shoot. He posted a video from the sets, marking the completion of shoot. He also revealed the film's Diwali release. The movie, produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin and Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, has successfully wrapped up principal photography.

Jigarthanda Double X was filmed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Jigarthanda Double X director ventured into some of the most interesting locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the film's shooting. Additionally, the film will see elaborate set design, with many portions of the film being shot at a specially constructed set in Thandikudi near Kodaikanal. These visually stunning settings will contribute to the overall cinematic experience of the movie and will also lend a tone to the film.

Karthik Subbaraj expressed his satisfaction with the creative process of making the film. He thanked the cast, crew, and all those who supported the massive project. He also shared his excitement about the film's progress, mentioning that post-production works are underway.

(A still from Jigarthanda Double X | Image: Twitter)

Santhosh Narayanan, known for Jigarthanda (2014), is the music composer. Cinematographer Tirru and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali are also part of the crew. Described as a prequel to the original film, Jigarthanda Double X will explore an intriguing backstory. The movie is set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, aiming to reach a wider audience during the festive season of Diwali in 2023.