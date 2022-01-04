Jiiva Announces New Film 'Varalaru Mukkiyam' With Dad RB Choudary On 37th Birthday

On Tuesday, Tamil actor Jiiva announced his next film titled Varalaru Mukkiyam, which is backed by his producer father RB Choudary. The special announcement comes as Jiiva rings his 37th birthday. The filmmakers also unveiled two brand new posters of the film. Touted to be a family entertainer, it is being helmed by Santhosh Rajan and produced by Super Good Films.

Jiiva announces new film, Varalaru Mukkiyam

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Super Good Films posted a pair of pictures featuring Jiiva. In the posters, the actor can be seen happily walking looking upwards. He wore a dark green shirt and grey lungi. He added a pair of dark sunglasses to enhance his look. As for the caption, the filmmakers wrote, "Our #Production92 Starring Birthday Boy @JiivaOfficial titled as #VaralaruMukkiyam. A complete fun-filled family entertainer. A #SanthoshRajan Directorial @kashmira_9 @PragyaNagra @DoneChannel1 #HBDJiiva."

As soon as the posters were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film. Several of them reposted the tweet and dropped lovely comments. A few others dropped some red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis in the comment section of the post.

The forthcoming film, Varalaru Mukkiyam also features Kashmira Pardesi, who is known for her appearance in Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal, and Pragya Nagra, who is best known for her TikTok videos and Tamil web series titled Lockdown Kadhal.

The father-son duo has previously worked together on several films. Jiiva made his debut as a lead actor with Aasai Aasaiyai in the year 2003, where he worked with his father. A few other films where they have worked together include Thithikudhe, Kacheri Arambam, and Jilla.

Meanwhile, Jiiva also has Keerthi Chakra, Kattradhu Thamizh, Raam, and Neethaane En Ponvasantham, among others under his credits. He is Choudary's youngest son. His real name is Amar B Choudary. He has also made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan's recently released sports biopic, 83, in which he starred opposite Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film is based on India's historic World Cup victory in the year 1983. Jiiva essayed the role of the swashbuckling opening batsman, Krishnamachari Srikkanth for which he received favorable reviews.

Image: Twitter/@SuperGoodFilms_