Jiiva Congratulates MK Stalin After Historic Poll Win; 'looking Forward With Great Hopes'

South actor Jiiva on Monday, May 3 congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party Chief MK Staling for his victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6, 2021. The counting of votes began on May 2 at 8 am. Now, Jiiva has extended his support to the new Chief Minister and expressed that he is looking forward to his reign with high hopes.

Jiivaa Congratulates MK Stalin

Congratulations to our new chief Minister @mkstalin sir. Looking forward with great hopes to see singara Tamil Nadu(the way singara Chennai was born under your leadership)& congratulations to my brother @udhainidhistalin on becoming member of legislative assembly for the 1st time

Even superstar Rajinikanth poured in congratulatory wishes for MK Stalin’s victory. "I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achieved victory through his hard work in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I wish him a long life, good health and request him to rule by satisfying all sections of people and earn a good name by changing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous State," Rajnikanth tweeted. Take a look at it below:

On the professional front, actor Jiiva was last seen in N Rajasekar directed sports masala film, Kalathil Santhippom. Alongside Jiiva, the film also starred Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Manjima Mohan, and Priya Bhavani in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the sport of Kabbadi and highlights the true friendship between two men, Ashok and Anand. Initially, the duo were each other’s rivals, however, a sudden twist in fate causes their dynamics to change completely.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of another biographical sports film, 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The movie features Ranveer Singh essaying the role of legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film chronicles the victory of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 world cup. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in April 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date was pushed ahead. Now, the film will have a theatrical release in June 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Jiiva Instagram)