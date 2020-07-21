Jimit Trivedi Opens Up About Gujarati Film Industry, Says 'Divide' Is Hurting More

Jimit Trivedi is a popular actor in the Gujarati film industry. He was seen in Bollywood movies like Bhul Bhulaiya and 102 Not Out. During a recent conversation with a leading media house, Jimit Trivedi opened up about the urban-rural divide in the Gujarati film industry, including topics like nepotism, groupism and favouritism.

Jimit Trivedi opens up over the nepotism debate in the Gujrati Film industry

Actor Jimit Trivedi said that the divide has created groups within the industry and the two are operating at a different level instead of coming together. He added that because of this divide, it has impacted the overall performance of the actors and due to that the audience has also been divided. He said that it is time for the two industries to come together and produce some good films.

The actor also added that of all the film industries, it is the Gujrati film industry that has got this special status where one industry has been divided into two parts and are operating differently. Jimi Trivedi opened up and said that it is hurting the industry more than anything else and due to this, the audience has been divided, and if the two industries come together, it will be for the betterment of the industry.

Jimit Trivedi also added that he has been vocal about this since the beginning of his career and feels that more than the nepotism and the groupism, it is the divide that is affecting the industry’s growth. He also expressed his concern over this and said that because of this divide, the Gujrati film industry will not even be able to compete with other regional language film industries.

Jimit Trivedi is a theatre artist and is popular for his Gujrati Plays. He made his debut in a Gujrati movie with GujjuBhai The Great. He also featured in Gujrati films like Polam Pol and GujjuBhai- Most Wanted. Apart from the Gujrati Film Industry, Jimit Trivedi has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiya, 102 Not out, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He has also played small roles in Television series like Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Jeevan Saathi- Humsafar Zindagi Ke, and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum.

