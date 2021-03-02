Jisshu Sengupta Joins Cast Of Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy', Team Welcomes Him

Jisshu Sengupta is a well-known Bengali actor, who has delivered memorable performances in several movies. The actor has been roped in for a movie in which he would be sharing screen space with Nani. Jisshu will be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming film titled Shyam Singha Roy.

Jisshu Sengupta joins Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy took to their official Twitter handle and revealed that Jisshu Sengupta has joined the team. The post had a picture of actor, possibly in the role he would be portraying in the film. The post was captioned as, “Welcoming the most talented & dedicated actor” as they tagged Jisshu and the post further read, “Royally welcome aboard sir”. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the picture of the actor and how excited they are to see Jisshu join hands with the team. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want more updates regarding the film soon. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also requested the actor to update more such pictures of himself from behind the scenes of the set as they love seeing him on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Shyam Singha Roy cast

The upcoming film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Niharika Entertainment. The cast of the film includes Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and the most recent addition Jisshu Sengupta. The cinematographer of the film is Sany John Varghese and the editor of the film is Naveel Nooli.

Nani's movies

Nani made his film debut with the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma. He was previously seen in V and apart from Shyam Singha Roy, he will be seen in Tuck Jagadish. Nani's latest movie, Shyama Singha Roy will see him collaborating with director Rahul Sankrityan for the first time ever.

